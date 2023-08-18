Dominion logo.png

Dominion of Frankfort is pleased to announce its upcoming event, "Celebrating Our Seniors," scheduled to take place on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. The event will be held at 122 Leonardwood Drive.

Mayor Layne Wilkerson, the director of the senior center, Marchelle Jenkins, and the statewide long term-care ombudsman, Sherry Culp, will be attending the fun-filled event.

