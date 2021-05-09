The pandemic put a halt to the garden club activities last year at Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort.
Club members are looking to resuming activities this year, and on Thursday a group from Dominion planted flowers at East Frankfort Park around the park’s welcome sign.
“It’s nice to be out after being quarantined so much,” said Jane Smith, a Dominion resident and garden club member.
The planting was a community outreach project for Dominion.
“It gives them a sense of purpose,” Dominion Community Relations Manager Cicily Smith said of those who planted flowers. “It takes them back to what they love to do, their first love, if you will.”
Jane Smith has been a member of the La Jardiniere Garden Club of Frankfort, and she enjoys gardening at Dominion.
“The Shasta daisies and chrysanthemums are coming back from last year,” she said, “and we’ve had poppies and tulips this year. We kind of did things individually (last year). This year we’re supposed to meet weekly.”
Dominion has four raised plant beds on its property, and the club has planted tomato seeds this spring.
“The garden club at Dominion will meet once a week,” Cicily Smith said. “Miss Jane is kind of the president. There are five or six people, and they had gardens at their homes.”
Charles Wade, who planted flowers Thursday, was in agriculture education in Scott County.
Cicily Smith said the park’s welcome sign was selected as the spot to plant flowers because the flowers would be seen by everyone who enters the park.
She added most of the residents who participated in Thursday’s planting are from Frankfort.
“They want to see Frankfort prosper and do well,” she said. “They still care.”
