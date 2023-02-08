Curious about senior living and want to get a better idea of what personal care and memory care is all about?

Stop by Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort for a Valentine’s Day-themed open house for current and prospective residents and their families from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 122 Leonardwood Drive. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription