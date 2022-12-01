Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort, a local personal and dementia care facility, is hosting an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at facility located at 122 Leonardwood Drive.

 

There will be refreshments and guided tours provided by staff members. There will also be a Mrs. Claus passing out milk, cookies and hot chocolate.


Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort also offers short-term care for those who need a brief respite.

 

For more information, contact Dorisene Scott at 502-871-4004 or via email atDoriseneS@frankfort.com.

 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription