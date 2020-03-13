Scam alert!

Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are asking Kentuckians to be aware of potential customer scams related to COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release, online scammers may set up fake websites, send emails, texts or post on social media to sell fake COVID-19 cures or prevention products.

“We urge every Kentuckian to check the source of any information or claims related to COVID-19,” Cameron said. “Be wary of any communication that asks for personal information or donations and report scams to the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.”

The release warns that scammers may pose as public health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF or World Health Organization and ask consumers to contact them or provide personal information to receive updates about the virus.

“Kentuckians should be suspicious of scammers and con-artists claiming to have a cure for the newest strain of the virus,” Beshear said. “Only legitimate medical authorities are working with the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration to create a vaccine for COVID-19. If, and when, a vaccine is approved, Kentuckians should ask their family doctor or government health officials for information on how to obtain a vaccine.”

To identify a scam, Kentuckians should look out for products that claim to cure coronavirus or guarantee coronavirus prevention. A legitimate medical provider would never ask for sensitive information through email, the release reads, so Kentuckians should be wary of emails claiming to be the CDC or other public health organizations.

For reliable information about COVID-19, consult the Kentucky Department for Public Health at chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/Pages/covid19.aspx and the CDC at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For health-related concerns and questions, call 1-800-722-5725.

To learn more about potential scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission website at consumer.ftc.gov/blog and the Better Business bureau at bbb.org.

