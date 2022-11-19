The Franklin County Humane Society's thrift shop, A New Leash on Life, now has its Angel Tree for Animals on display.

Shoppers are encouraged to support the local shelter animals be helping sponsor an adoption fee, donating an item on the wish list or making a monetary donation.

Humane Society Logo.jpg

