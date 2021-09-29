An anonymous donor has pledged to donate $200,000 for the new animal shelter if the Franklin County Humane Society can raise matching funds by Oct. 10.

"Construction costs are going up. That’s the reality created by the COVID crisis that individuals, businesses and organizations are facing today," said FCHS President Sam Marcus. "And the Franklin County Humane Society is no exception as the projected costs of the new animal shelter continue to rise as the need to break ground soon — before the bad weather begins — becomes more and more important."

The humane society is hoping to ensure funding so that ground can be broken for the new facility off the East-West Connector.
 
"Without a doubt, this is a big fundraising push, and succeeding will take the support of all off us — individuals, corporations, employers large and small," Marcus added. "But we can’t afford to miss this tremendous opportunity to add $400,000 to the shelter fund."
 
The deadline on the challenge pledge is Oct. 10. Donations may be made online or by check to FCHS, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Please be sure to indicate that your donation is for the challenge match.
 
For additional information, contact fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com or take a look at The New Shelter, visit www.fchsanimals.org.
 

