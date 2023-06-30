If there's one thing Vance Mueller and Eric Peiffer have in common, it's that they like blowing things up.
"We're pyromaniacs," Mueller said about the reason why he and Eric like fireworks. And, he said he "likes how they look."
The duo are currently in their second season of selling fireworks out of their tent at the Forks of Elkhorn in front of AMA on the Creek located at 3894 Georgetown Road.
"It feels good to blow something up," Peiffer said.
Mueller said they have been putting on firework displays for their families since they were 10 years old.
"Last year it was all big stuff," he said.
Although the name of their business is Four Fingers Fireworks, Mueller and Peiffer still have all of their fingers because they put safety first.
Mueller recommends not standing over the fireworks to light them. Instead, he said stand to the side. He also suggests soaking the firework packaging in water after you set them off. For mortar tubes, he said to put weight, such as rocks or sandbags, on the base so is doesn't tip over.
Additional firework safety tips from the Frankfort Fire Department include:
Don't mix alcohol and fireworks.
Watch children during firework displays. It's best to keep them away from the detonation all together.
Keep your hands and body away from fireworks during lighting.
Do not relight misfired fireworks.
Keep fireworks away from homes and other combustibles to prevent fires.
According to the city's Code of Ordinances, it is illegal to sell or use fireworks meant for displays. However, the city does allow "supervised public displays of fireworks" if organizations apply for a permit, which must be approved by the fire chief.
The county, however, follows the state's mandate, which means if the fireworks are sold in Kentucky, they are legal.
Fireworks bought in the county but set off in the city limits are still covered by the city's ordinance.
