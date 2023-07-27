He goes by Humpty.
Although his official name is “Eggcited.”
He’s an oval-shaped fellow with a wide grin, merry eyes and welcoming arms clad in a purple jacket, blue pants and black shoes. His yellow and white polka dot bowler hat matches the tie that is haphazardly knotted around what we can only assume is his neck.
It is also worth noting that Humpty was “brought to life” by Minneapolis sculptor Kimber Fiebiger and is made of bronze, which explains why he hasn’t moved from the bench he was installed on in front of the Paul Sawyier Public Library in January 2022.
A group of local residents is hoping to keep him there permanently.
“The artist explains that ‘Eggcited’ was created to exemplify receiving good news or a wonderful surprise. And, indeed, he was for library patrons,” explained Mary Lynn Collins, who along with Pat Thomas co-chairs the Humpty Team.
Other members include Arba Kenner, Judy Goddard, Manoj Shanker, Lori McIntire, Leah Ritter, Glenn Thomas, Debbie Brown and Paul Sawyier Public Library Director Jean Ruark.
The statue is part of Josephine Sculpture Park’s Art in Public Places program. In partnership with the City of Frankfort and Frankfort Tourism, the program installs sculptures in various locations downtown. Artists from across the country submit sculptures, which are then juried by the FrankArts team.
However, the art is a temporary exhibit. Local philanthropist Richard Rosen sponsored “Eggcited,” or Humpty, and his two-year term will come to a close in October when he is due to return to Minnesota.
“When the Friends of Paul Sawyier Public Library got the news that Humpty would be leaving, they thought long and hard and decided to embark on a capital campaign to purchase Humpty,” Collins stated.
“For many children, Humpty IS the face of the library,” she added. “We have all seen children running to Humpty on the way into the library and on the way out of the library. We have all seen families taking pictures of children with Humpty. Some of us have seen people taking pictures of their dogs with Humpty.”
That is a sentiment echoed by Ruark, who called Humpty part of the library family.
“Many of our youngest patrons associate him with the library, but he is popular with all ages,” she noted.
Don’t Let Humpty Fall has a goal of raising $20,000 to purchase the sculpture. The campaign to save Humpty begins Tuesday and coincides with the start of the Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library summer book sale. Members will also be providing information about the effort in front of Completely Kentucky during the downtown summer concert featuring Twist of Fate on Friday, Aug. 4.
“We hope to get the whole community involved — from children selling lemonade to raise funds to families donating as well as businesses and community organizations,” Collins said.
In addition, library staff is planning programming around Humpty and The Friends of PSPL will be sponsoring a Humpty-themed art contest.
There are five donor levels — Humpty Dumpty, $2,500; King’s Men, $1,000; King’s Horses, $500; The Wall, $250; and Friends of Humpty, $100 and lower. Those who donate at the King’s Horses or higher levels will be recognized on a plaque to be installed near the sculpture.
WesBanco, the first donor, has already committed at the Humpty Dumpty level and Humpty Team members are hoping other local businesses will follow suit.
Donations may be made online at http://www.psplfriends.org or via mail at Friends of PSPL, Attn: Humpty, 319 Wapping St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
“We are thrilled that ‘Humpty’ is slated to become a permanent, welcoming figure at PSPL thanks to this initiative that is being launched by the Friends of library with support from our generous community,” Josephine Sculpture Park Founding Director Melanie VanHouten commented. “We hope everyone gets involved and donates at any level to support this public art project that will continue to bring smiles to faces young and old.”
