Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.