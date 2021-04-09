A Frankfort man has been appointed as a member of the Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Thomas Dorman, who is retired, will replace Judith Piazza, whose term has expired. Dorman will serve a term expiring on April 6, 2025.

