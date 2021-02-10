When Ken Dotson went to work for state government, he thought it would be for a year or two.
Instead, he stayed for 34.
Dotson, the state’s first landscape branch manager, died Feb. 3 at his home in Frankfort. He was 88 years old.
Dotson was initially reluctant to interview with then-Gov. Bert Combs for the job.
“I hadn’t heard anything good about state government,” he said in an interview with the Kentucky Historical Society in 2011. "Then I decided it’d be a good experience for a year or two, and it lasted 34.”
One of the most enduring accomplishments of Dotson’s career was the floral clock, which was built in 1961.
“I had seen a floral clock, a small one, in Scotland when I was in the military,” Dotson said in the KHS interview. “One day we (Dotson and Combs) were just talking and he said: ‘I want to get people to come here. I want you to put something in they can see that will make them come back.’
“Just out of the clear blue I said, ‘I saw a floral clock in Scotland,’ but he kind of looked at me funny and never said anything. That fall, he called me over to his office he said, ‘I saw one of those floral clocks.’ He said: ‘Go out to the airport, go up to Niagara Falls and look at it, and come back. We’re going to build it.’ That’s it. That’s how it started.”
Dotson also planted the tulip beds and designed the rose garden at the Capitol.
“We planted thousands of tulips,” said Tim Cummins, who worked with Dotson for 17 years. “We probably planted between 70,000 to 80,000 tulips.”
Kim Cowherd began working with Dotson in 1988 when she was hired as a landscape planner.
“He was fun,” she said. “He was always joking. We had a good time, but he knew how to get business done, to get work done.
“He had to plan. You have to think ahead in landscaping, and he was always good at it. He was a little bit quirky to work for, but he knew his stuff. He knew landscaping. He probably forgot more about landscaping than I’ll ever know.”
What was the quirky part of the work?
“They were always playing pranks on each other,” Cowherd said about the crew. “You had to be a little wary on April Fool’s Day when you worked for Kenneth.”
When Dotson retired in 1994, Cowherd took over his position.
“I had to live for several years with hearing ‘Kenneth always said this’ or ‘Kenneth always did this,’ " Cowherd said. “Everybody loved him. He had been around for such a long time, and he was such an icon.”
He was also a mentor to those who worked for him.
“He was like a dad,” Cummins said. “He had me for eight hours a day. I saw him more than my dad during those 17 years. He treated us like his sons. He didn’t cut us no slack.”
Because of COVID-19, a private burial service for Dotson was held on Saturday.
Survivors include three sons, Kent, Kurt (Fran) and Keith (Grace) Dotson; a daughter, Dana (Tommy) Griffin, and six grandchildren.
The family plans a memorial tree planting service in Dotson’s honor at a later date.
It will be a fitting tribute to a lifelong landscaper.
“The (Capitol) grounds would not look like they do now if not for Kenneth,” Cowherd said.
