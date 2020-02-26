Don’t fret if Friday’s newspaper feels a bit bulkier than usual. Included inside will be a special double issue of FRANK. magazine and FRANK.FORT: Faces and Places That Make Us Great.
The 86-page finished product features local folks, businesses, schools and organizations that make Frankfort and the surrounding area a terrific place to live, work and play.
Unlike in years past, we took a different approach with this project. The regular March edition of FRANK., our monthly lifestyle magazine, can be read from front to back. The special annual progress edition can be read by flipping the book over.
This is the first time that FRANK. magazine will be inserted in the newspaper and we are excited to give State Journal subscribers a taste of FRANK. magazine.
FRANK. magazine subscribers are receiving the issue a couple of weeks later than usual this month. We appreciate your patience and hope that you, like us, believe the end product was worth the wait.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.