Don’t fret if Friday’s newspaper feels a bit bulkier than usual. Included inside will be a special double issue of FRANK. magazine and FRANK.FORT: Faces and Places That Make Us Great.

The 86-page finished product features local folks, businesses, schools and organizations that make Frankfort and the surrounding area a terrific place to live, work and play.

Unlike in years past, we took a different approach with this project. The regular March edition of FRANK., our monthly lifestyle magazine, can be read from front to back. The special annual progress edition can be read by flipping the book over.

This is the first time that FRANK. magazine will be inserted in the newspaper and we are excited to give State Journal subscribers a taste of FRANK. magazine.

FRANK. magazine subscribers are receiving the issue a couple of weeks later than usual this month. We appreciate your patience and hope that you, like us, believe the end product was worth the wait.

