The list of roads under the Peaks Mill Water District boil water advisory grew on Tuesday.
The water district added all of Bakers Branch and Marker Lane as well as 2890 and 2908 Sullivan Lane.
Last week, some areas were added following Kentucky Division of Water tests, water district chairman Church Quarles said on Tuesday.
Quarles said the board discussed the boil water advisory during its Monday night meeting and there has been some slight improvement in the chlorine levels in the back end of the system, near Cedar Road, thanks to cooler weather. But — out of caution — the boil water advisory in the area continues in case that changes. Once it seems like those levels are consistently maintaining legal chlorine levels, some roads may be removed.
Quarles said that PMWD received notice from the Division of Water’s enforcement board that the water district will be placed on an agreed order for next year because of the ongoing boil water advisory, which has lasted more than 90 days.
As part of the agreed order, PMWD will have to re-submit a plan to the DoW with more specific details on how it will end the current boil water advisory and how it will prevent the issue from happening again in the future by Dec. 15. The water district previously submitted a plan to the state agency at the end of September.
Quarles hopes to have a draft ready quickly and have others review it before the Dec. 15 deadline.
A part needed for the permanent connection to Kentucky American should be delivered by Thanksgiving, Quarles added. The connection out of Owen County would give the water district access to water with an as-needed high chlorine level and the option to participate in an annual chemical burnout to remove some nitrification in the system, though ratepayers might have a higher rate because of it. Quarles was not sure how much that could cost. PMWD currently buys water from the Frankfort Plant Board.
“That seems like our most attractive solution,” Quarles said.
The DoW approved the engineering plan for the connection, but wanted to review a couple modifications that PMWD recently approved since initially submitting the plan, Quarles said.