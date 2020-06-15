The YMCA of Central Kentucky has announced that the downtown Frankfort YMCA pool will reopen on June 29.

Its hours will be from 6-10 a.m., and 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the pool will be open from 8 a.m.-noon.

The reopening of the pool was delayed because of some needed repair work.

"We appreciate our members patience and understanding," YMCA officials said in an email to its members.

Because of social distancing spacing requirements, the downtown Frankfort YMCA wellness center will remain closed, even though the pool and locker rooms will be open, according to the email.

Weights, machines and cardio equipment is available to members at the Prevention Park facility.

Frankfort members also have access to all Lexington YMCA locations at this time.

Members will be limited to lap swimming, one person per lane, and water exercising only. Aquatic classes are not available when the pools reopen.

Lanes will become available for registration beginning at 7 a.m. for morning time slots for the following day. Lanes will become available for registration starting at noon for evening time slots for the following day.

To book a time slot at one of pools, visit https://ymcacky.org/welcome-back/reservations.

For more information on the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s reopening and facility usage guidelines, visit ymcacky.org/welcome-back.

