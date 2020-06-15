The YMCA of Central Kentucky has announced that the downtown Frankfort YMCA pool will reopen on June 29.
Its hours will be from 6-10 a.m., and 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the pool will be open from 8 a.m.-noon.
The reopening of the pool was delayed because of some needed repair work.
"We appreciate our members patience and understanding," YMCA officials said in an email to its members.
Because of social distancing spacing requirements, the downtown Frankfort YMCA wellness center will remain closed, even though the pool and locker rooms will be open, according to the email.
Weights, machines and cardio equipment is available to members at the Prevention Park facility.
Frankfort members also have access to all Lexington YMCA locations at this time.
Members will be limited to lap swimming, one person per lane, and water exercising only. Aquatic classes are not available when the pools reopen.
Lanes will become available for registration beginning at 7 a.m. for morning time slots for the following day. Lanes will become available for registration starting at noon for evening time slots for the following day.
To book a time slot at one of pools, visit https://ymcacky.org/welcome-back/reservations.
For more information on the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s reopening and facility usage guidelines, visit ymcacky.org/welcome-back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.