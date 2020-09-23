Just outside the Kentucky History Center, a nearby house blared the lyrics of a rap song. “Arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor,” the song went, playing over an otherwise quiet blocked-off section of Ann Street on Wednesday.
Inside the History Center, the nation watched as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained a Jefferson County grand jury’s findings on the police killing of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.
While two other police officers were not charged with any crimes, three charges of wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, for former Detective Brett Hankison were announced. Those charges were related to 10 shots that Hankison fired through Taylor’s apartment that entered an adjacent apartment, endangering the residents there.
More than 30 members of regional, state and national media outlets crowded into a conference room at the History Center to document Cameron’s conference. CBS News, The New York Times and the Washington Post were there, among others. Entrants were patted down, had their belongings checked, and were checked for explosives by a dog.
The Louisville Courier-Journal first broke news at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday that the conference would take place at the History Center that afternoon. The City of Frankfort sent a press release out at 12:40 p.m. saying that it closed off sections of Ann Street, Broadway and High Street at 11 a.m.
As protests erupted in Louisville, Frankfort remained relatively quiet despite Cameron’s press conference taking place in the heart of downtown. A small crowd of residents gathered outside the History Center in protest of Cameron, as well as the grand jury’s findings.
Josan Brown, an 18-year-old Frankfort resident, said he found the grand jury’s findings “sickening.”
“It’s crazy that with the charge that was sent down, it doesn’t even have to deal with Breonna,” Brown said. “That serves her family no justice, and that 12 million dollars (from the City of Louisville), that does nothing for her family … . Her mom will never get to see her daughter again, her boyfriend will never get to love his girlfriend again. Money just doesn’t make up for that.”
A number of people who helped organize Frankfort's Black Lives Matter rally in the wake of Taylor’s death also spoke to reporters outside the History Center during Cameron’s press conference. Katima McMillan, Natalee Cleveland, Jordon Smith-Willis and others gathered all expressed discontent with the outcome.
“All of them should be charged with something for her (Taylor),” Cleveland said. “You didn’t even charge anyone with anything for her … . I don’t think that we should tear it up and burn it down. I think that we have to be heard because it doesn’t look like saying it is working.”
McMillan agreed, and also criticized a “Back the Blue” rally set for Oct. 3 on the Capitol lawn.
“There would be no Blue Lives Matter without Black Lives Matter," McMillan said. "… They don’t have to deal with this. You guys don’t wake up blue."
Local businesses and downtown
Aside from that group, and the music coming from the house — which belongs to Frankfort City Commission candidate Leesa Unger — little protest activity took place in downtown.
Some businesses and property owners were taken aback when they first heard of the press conference being held downtown. Though some had considered it, none of the businesses along Broadway contacted by The State Journal had shut down due to the press conference.
Interim President of Downtown Frankfort Inc. Rene True said that he wasn’t aware of any businesses that had closed their doors because of the event.
Workers and owners at Coffeetree Cafe, Capital Cellars and Poor Richard’s Books all said that they planned to go about the day “business as usual.”
“I got a phone call this morning from a friend telling me about it,” Lizz Taylor, owner of Poor Richard’s, said. “I expected that the announcement would probably be here, but I figured it would be at the courthouse or the Capitol.”
Taylor said that she didn’t receive word about the press conference through official means, and took it upon herself to tell merchants around Poor Richard’s.
Martha Gray, who owns several properties downtown with her husband, John, said that she didn’t know about the press conference taking place downtown until noon on Wednesday. It took her aback, though she still figured that protests in Frankfort wouldn’t reach the level of intensity that they have in Louisville.
“I don’t know if we should be worried,” Gray said. “I don’t know what to expect.”
Just as Cameron wrapped up his comments, Frankfort resident Masha Maina made his way downtown and sat with a group outside of Capital Cellars.
Maina said that he didn’t notice any large gatherings or anything of that sort downtown, joking that whatever did take place was “bigger than President Trump’s inauguration.”
Gerry James, of Frankfort, contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.