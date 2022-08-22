Guided public art walking tours will begin in downtown Frankfort on Sept. 9.

The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission has announced that the tours will take place at 2 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 11.

Frankfort Public Art

