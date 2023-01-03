Even with some of the usual venues for New Year parties not open this year, there were still plenty of options for Frankfort residents to ring in 2023 with friends both new and old in downtown Frankfort.
Those who wanted to make it an early night were able to pony up to the bar at Mortimer Bibb’s Public House on Saint Clair, where the owners hosted a 7PM “Dublin Toast”, celebrating the New Year at midnight in Dublin, Ireland.
“We really enjoy being able to be the kick off for New Year,” co-owner Kevin Newton said. “We’re able to host people early on, and then they can go about the rest of their evening.”
Frankfort’s VFW post 4075 hosted a bash featuring live music from Bonnie Reeves and Frank Kemper with a midnight champagne toast, while the Frankfort Elks Lodge also welcomed members for a double-decker party featuring live music in the main hall and a DJ on the second floor.
Sig Luscher Brewery hosted a party featuring live music from local band Family & Friends in their large outdoor tent venue, with lots of friends gathering to share a beer and dance the night away, or just enjoy sitting near a heater with friends at one of the picnic tables set out inside.
The Cooperage on Broadway not only had every major bowl game on their TVs New Year’s Eve, but also Sorry ATARI, who played revelers into 2023. After many establishments either canceled or hosted low-key celebrations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several dozen people cheered and toasted the coming of the new year both inside and on Broadway.
