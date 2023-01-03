NYE2023Cooperage.jpg

Patrons ring in the new year at The Cooperage Bar Sunday morning. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Even with some of the usual venues for New Year parties not open this year, there were still plenty of options for Frankfort residents to ring in 2023 with friends both new and old in downtown Frankfort.

Those who wanted to make it an early night were able to pony up to the bar at Mortimer Bibb’s Public House on Saint Clair, where the owners hosted a 7PM “Dublin Toast”, celebrating the New Year at midnight in Dublin, Ireland.

