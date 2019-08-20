Some downtown streets will be closed Friday and Saturday for Bourbon on the Banks.
Bourbon Street on Broadway will begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. and is a free community event associated with the inaugural Bourbon on the Banks festival. Friday's event will last until 9:30 p.m.
Bourbon on the Banks will be on Saturday at the Ward Oats Amphitheater from 5 to 8 p.m.
An after-event street party will be on West Main Street on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Streets affected include West Broadway from Washington and Lewis streets, Lewis Street, St. Clair Street, West Main Street, Wilkinson Boulevard and part of Ann Street.
Friday closures
- No parking will be allowed starting at 1:30 p.m. on West Broadway between Ann and Washington streets.
- Broadway Street between Wilkinson Boulevard and the Farmers Market will be closed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Broadway in front of the Old Capitol will close at 9 a.m.
- Lewis Street from West Main to Clinton Street, Catfish Alley at the Foundry and St. Clair Mall will be closed from 1:30-11 p.m.
- The last block of West Main, near Liberty Hall, will be closed to Ward Oates Amphitheater from 4-8 p.m.
Saturday closures
- West Main Street from Wilkinson Boulevard to Ward Oates Amphitheater will be closed from noon to 11 p.m.
- Broadway Street from Wilkinson Boulevard to Farmers Market will be closed from noon to 10 p.m.
- West Main Street from High to Ann streets and Olive Street from West Main Street to the depot lot will be closed from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.