History center

Streets around the Kentucky History Center have been reopened following Attorney General Daniel Cameron's press conference. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The City of Frankfort has reopened downtown streets following the Attorney General's press conference at the Kentucky

History Center.

All downtown streets have now returned to normal traffic flow.

The City of Frankfort, Franklin County, and Office of Emergency Management thank Frankfort residents, businesses and first responders for their patience and support during the events of the day.

The Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management will continue to actively monitor the situation. Any updates or changes will be posted to the Ready Frankfort Facebook page and smart phone app.

