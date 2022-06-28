After a lengthy process followed by time spent waiting to hear about the $5.5 million Federal Transit Administration (FTA) CARES grant for the transit center/parking garage project on Parcel B, the city and Frankfort Transit officially received word of its approval recently.
At Monday’s city commission meeting, leaders voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Layne Wilkerson to sign the agreement and a resolution for the project.
Wilkerson asked if signing the agreement and resolution makes it official.
“This makes it very official,” City Manager Laura Hagg responded. “We have the money.”
She also noted that in addition to the CARES grant the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Transportation Delivery has provided an additional $1.25 million by way of the FTA Section 5311 Program.
“So the total FTA grant for this project is $6.75 million,” Hagg explained. “This grant agreement lays out how, when it’s executed, we will be reimbursed, for when the parking garage is being built,” she added.
There is no local match required for this funding.
The $5.5 million federal grant will greatly reduce the tax increment financing (TIF) revenue contribution toward construction of the project. TIF allows local governments to invest in public infrastructure and improvements up-front and pay for them later.
The TIF revenue would come from a percentage of money that taxing districts take in from increased property, sales and occupational tax revenues as a result of the development of Parcels B and C. It would be paid back to the developers in order to cover the cost of public infrastructure.
The entire parking structure, one that would satisfy the state’s requirement for 350 spaces, would cost around $8 million.
Additional public infrastructure costs would be between $3.5 million and $4 million. It remains unclear how much of the $5.5 million would be spent on parking and how much would be spent on the transit center itself, or where exactly it would be located on Parcel B or Parcel C, which is currently occupied by the downtown YMCA.
“I’m ready for this to move forward,” Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge quipped after making a motion to approve the agreement and resolution.
Hagg said that KYTC is reviewing the design build Request For Proposals (RFP), which the city needs to issue in order to find the correct company to build the transit center/parking garage. The city hopes to issue the RFP next week.
A press conference will follow in mid-July and more details will be released in the coming weeks.
“That’ll be really exciting for the community to talk more about this, but this makes it very real — that the transit center/parking garage is going to get built,” Hagg added.
Waldridge inquired about the possibility of adding an open space possibly broken up by dividers with an area covered with awning to enjoy the outdoors atop the transit center/parking garage. She was quick to add that she was uncertain if that was part of the current design but noted that the previous city commission had discussed it.
“I think we need to think about that as we move forward because if we could go ahead and build that it could be something our community could start using as soon as this is finished,” she stated. “I think that could be worthwhile to look and see how much that would cost us.”
Chuck Knowles, who serves as the project manager for both the transit center/parking garage and TIGER grant, told the commission that the city is asking for structural plans that would accommodate a load of people on the top deck as well as water and electric service to be provided.
“We’re setting ourselves up to do whatever we want to through the design process,” he said. “As we get into detail design with the build team we can talk about some of these amenities.”
However, he pointed out that the city will responsible for any cost over $6.75 million.
Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen asked whether the use of renewable energy and solar could be written into the RFP. Knowles replied that it was not currently in the RFP, but added that the city could provide some of the space on the top deck for those if leaders so choose.
“Once we get a contractor on board then there will be a design team that will be involved. There’s going to be a lot of players in this whole design team so it will be very fluid and very inclusive of everybody that has a stake,” Knowles said, adding all those issues will come up in the design process.
He did stress that there is an opportunity to add amenities as the process continues and noted that city commissioners are welcome to share their ideas.
Knowles also gave an update on the TIGER grant and told the commission that earlier this month, Pace Contracting, who is working on the project, requested a time extension on the original substantial completion/open-to-traffic date, which was slated for Aug. 1.
According to Knowles, substantial completion includes all the sidewalks, granite inserts in the sidewalks, curb and gutter, storm drains, pavements, brick pavers and street lights.
The contractor requested a six-week extension, which would move the substantial completion date back to mid-September. The project was awarded in December 2020, which gives Pace Contracting 587 days to do the work.
Knowles and the engineering firm, Strand Associates, have added four weeks to the substantial completion date instead of the six weeks that the contractor requested — making the new date Aug. 29.
“There are a few things that we will continue to work on past Aug. 29. The final completion date is Dec. 1,” he explained.
