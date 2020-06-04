Frankfort’s Downtown YMCA was not reopened this week by the YMCA of Central Kentucky, and that’s left some local swimmers high and dry.
The facilities of the YMCA of Central Kentucky were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Prevention Park YMCA is now open, but it no longer has a pool.
“We decided to open Prevention Park rather than downtown because the wellness center there allows for better spacing of equipment, social distancing of members and ease of cleaning,” said Jerry Grasso, vice president of marketing and communications with the YMCA of Central Kentucky.
Grasso said there are six YMCA pools in Lexington, but only two were opened Monday.
“At this time, we are only allowing swimmers in every other lane,” Grasso said, “so only two to three people in the pool at one time, lane reservations required and limited time per swimmer, heavy restrictions on locker room use and extra cleaning requirements.
“We decided to start out carefully and will make decisions about the other pools as our reopening procedures smooth out.”
No dates have been set for further reopenings.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to comply with the guidelines and ensure the safety of members and our staff,” Grasso said. “At this time, health and safety are our greatest concerns.
“So we’re asking for members’ patience as we reopen carefully,” he added. “We will add additional services gradually over the coming weeks. We are working with the Frankfort YMCA Advisory Board and our YMCA of Central Kentucky Board of Directors as we consider the best path forward for all of our facilities.”
The Prevention Park YMCA is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.