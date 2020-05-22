Memorial Day

The Frankfort VFW Post 4075, in collaboration with Frankfort’s American Legion Post 7 and Elks Lodge 530, will honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military during a drive-through Memorial Day ceremony at the Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main St., at 11 a.m. Monday.

The names of all Franklin County residents who gave their lives for their country will be read.

All are welcome to attend.

