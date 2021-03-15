Starting March 22, driver licensing services will shift from the Franklin Circuit Clerk's Office to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
It is the next step in a phased, county-by-county transition of the process by which Kentuckians obtain operator licenses, learner permits and state identification cards. Services historically performed by the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in every Kentucky county will shift to a network of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet driver licensing regional offices across the state, according to KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.
Franklin County residents may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver licenses, permits, commercial driver licenses (CDLs) and ID cards at any Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office. The Office of Circuit Court Clerk will no longer serve as in-person application sites for driving credentials. Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online at drive.ky.gov. Walk-in customers are also welcome.
Until June 30, circuit clerks in every county but Fayette will continue to process remotely submitted applications for renewal or replacement of standard-issue credentials, provided the card expires by that date and the applicant has not had a change of address or change of name and does not require testing performed by the Kentucky State Police.
Remote renewal was a temporary, emergency measure directed by Gov. Andy Beshear to safeguard public health by limiting person-to-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky State Police will continue to oversee all permit and license testing. Franklin County and Woodford County residents may make an appointment online for written or road testing by visiting kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing. KSP will honor all existing scheduled appointments at the dates, times and locations offered when scheduled initially.
Testing takes place at the Frankfort Driver Licensing Regional Office, 200 Mero St. Written and road tests continue to be offered by appointment on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
