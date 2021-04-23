The Frankfort Police Department will be participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at the Franklin County Health Department.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. officials will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

There will only be one collection location in Frankfort for the event. Frankfort Regional Medical Center, which was listed as a collection location in a previous article, is not participating.

Take Back

The last Take Back Day, which was held in October, brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.

In the 10 years since the program was started more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 85,516 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending Aug. 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, accelerating significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

“As the nation’s overdose death toll continues to rise, it’s now more important than ever to safely dispose of any medications you no longer need in your home medicine cabinet,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division. “This is a great opportunity for all of us to work together, to make our communities safer by keeping prescription drugs out of the wrong hands.” 

“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” said Acting Administrator D. Christopher Evans. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”

The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications at collection sites which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription