Michael Dudgeon, of Frankfort, has been tapped as a member of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Ky. seal

Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Dudgeon, a partner at Milam Farm and Milam Racing LLC, to the commission.

Dudgeon will serve a term expiring on April 27, 2024.

