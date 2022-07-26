A local land developer asked the Frankfort Board of Commissioners not to reappoint local brewery owner Tim Luscher to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission during Monday's meeting.
Patrick Tierney, who along with his father, Ron, owns an 85-acre property located 650 Duncan Road, addressed the commissioners during the public comment portion and expressed dismay at what he perceived to be a lack of effort on Luscher's part.
Tierney told the board that he took issue with how Luscher voted on the Duncan Road matter during the June 9 planning commission meeting. During that meeting the commission voted 6-3 to deny the Tierneys' request to rezone the property from Agriculture District (AG) to Industrial General District (IG) based on six findings of fact that were entered into the official record.
On Monday Tierney said that Luscher voted no on some of the findings of fact without doing research.
"They had finding of facts, which I'm sure you are aware of, it is a fact that is stated," Tierney said of the June meeting. "The first item that was up was the comprehensive plan use map designates the property as a future employment center. It is a map, it clearly states that it is a future employment center. Everybody might not agree with it for the future, but that is the way it is right now. Mr. Luscher voted no that was not a fact."
Tierney also took issue with Luscher's no vote on the finding that the Duncan Road property is adjacent to an established industrial park in Franklin County.
Tierney asserted to the board that Luscher was provided maps indicating such and Tierney also stated that planning commission members never reached out to the property owners to come out and see the land before the vote.
"Now that he is being brought up for reappointment it makes me wonder," Tierney said. "Does Mr. Luscher need to be reappointed? Is he not giving the effort to go out and look at these properties and understand what he is doing for the planning commission? Or does Mr. Luscher have a different type of agenda? I ask that you reconsider your appointment of him this evening."
Tierney added that he built 7,000 square feet of industrial property on both sides of the Duncan Road property in question.
His request, however, went unheeded as the city commissioners voted unanimously to reappoint Luscher with minimum discussion on the agenda item.
In an interview with The State Journal, Luscher said that he is familiar with the property and he is aware that it borders on industrial properties and designated for future use as a job center.
"A finding of fact does not mean it is a fact," Luscher said. "It just means that we want it read into the record. It could be factual or not factual. In the case of not voting for a finding of fact means we did not want it out as part of the evidence. Just because a property is next to an industrial zone does not mean it should be treated like one until the zone is changed."
On the two findings of fact that Tierney referenced, Luscher was not the only member of the planning commission to vote no.
Regarding future use, Luscher was joined by Bill May and Darrell Sanderson in voting against it being entered.
The second finding Tierney took issue with, that the property was bordering other IG zones, was successfully voted down by Luscher, May, Patti Cross, Paul Looney and Brent Sweger.
The State Journal reached out to Tierney but he did not respond to a request to comment.
