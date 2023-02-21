Does Frankfort run on Dunkin’?

If a Taylor Mill-based restaurant group receives approval from the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission next month, the capital city could be the landing spot for a new location of the popular donut and coffee chain.

Dunkin'

