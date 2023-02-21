If a Taylor Mill-based restaurant group receives approval from the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission next month, the capital city could be the landing spot for a new location of the popular donut and coffee chain.
One Holland Restaurant Group is asking the planning commission to OK a final development plan for the construction of a Dunkin’.
According to a public meeting notice, the restaurant would be 2,463 square feet on a 0.9566-acre tract at 151 Arrowhead Court near Tractor Supply, Goodwill and Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric. Other recent additions on that stretch include Burger King and Jiffy Lube.
The Dunkin’ menu offers far more than just coffee and donuts. The restaurant also sells teas, frozen drinks, sandwiches, wraps, snacks, bagels and muffins as well as brew at home coffee products.
There are currently more than 11,300 Dunkin' restaurants worldwide — including more than 8,500 in 41 states and 3,200+ international restaurants in 36 countries around the globe.
The closest current location to Frankfort is at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington (although caffeine and carb lovers will need to go through security to access it). There are also three other Lexington area restaurants — 2213 Versailles Road; 1306 South Broadway; and 316 E. New Circle Road. There is also a location in Shelbyville at 1530 Midland Trail.
The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will take up the matter at its next meeting slated for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the City of Frankfort’s Facebook page.
