Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Bluegrass (CASA) recently held its annual Appreciate Dinner to celebrate volunteers who serve children in the court system.
CASA volunteers, board members, judges and court personnel from Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer counties gathered in The Showroom located on Lebanon Road.
The honorable Judge Bruce Petrie, family court judge for the 50th Judicial Circuit, shared an encapsulating appreciation for CASA advocacy as he reflected on his tenure and shared quotes from both past and present volunteers.
“The future of CASA is strong,” he said. “Because CASA of the Bluegrass recruits and trains court-appointed special advocates, every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive.”
Executive Director Tami Wilson also praised staff and volunteers, adding the organization is a voice to children across the four counties who are brought before the court. She said it brings urgency to a child’s needs both inside and outside of the courtroom.
“CASA volunteers advocate for the safety, permanency and well-being of children through independent recommendations,” Wilson added.
The role of a CASA volunteer is defined in Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 620.00 and must comply with the National CASA Association and Kentucky CASA Association Standards for Programs.
During the reception, longtime volunteer Wayne Dunn was recognized for 20 years of service. Volunteer Coordinator Deanna Tracy presented the award.
After working three years on a case in Anderson County, which recently closed, Dunn said he plans to continue his services as he’s always done for many years to come.
“The reward for being a CASA volunteer is knowing and seeing children helped to be in the best, safest and loving home possible. Providing a voice for a child and being there for them as long as necessary to reach that safe place has its own reward only a volunteer can understand. We have to listen, observe, speak up and follow through,” he said.
CASA of the Bluegrass’ parting gifts for the holiday season were wooden globe ornaments created by Willow Forge Creations. Food was sponsored by Isaiah House Services in Danville, made by Come to the Table KY, and served by high school students, Joey Chen, Brittany King, Emily Warriner and Sophia Wilson.
CASA volunteers do not require any specific educational certification. CASA of the Bluegrass humbly seeks compassion, objectivity and a commitment to children. CASA of the Bluegrass is a Heart of Kentucky and United Way of the Bluegrass partner.
Officials said CASA will always need volunteers.
Although CASA and its court-appointed special advocates continue to serve children each year, the need for CASA volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the court system.
CASA volunteer training consists of court observation, in-class/virtual sessions and coursework. Training will begin in January.
For additional information, those interested can contact Remonica Garr at CASA of the Bluegrass by calling 859-936-3510 or emailing remonica@casaofthebluegrass.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.