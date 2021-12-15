Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Bluegrass (CASA) recently held its annual Appreciate Dinner to celebrate volunteers who serve children in the court system. 

CASA volunteers, board members, judges and court personnel from Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer counties gathered in The Showroom located on Lebanon Road. 

The honorable Judge Bruce Petrie, family court judge for the 50th Judicial Circuit, shared an encapsulating appreciation for CASA advocacy as he reflected on his tenure and shared quotes from both past and present volunteers. 

“The future of CASA is strong,” he said. “Because CASA of the Bluegrass recruits and trains court-appointed special advocates, every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive.”

Executive Director Tami Wilson also praised staff and volunteers, adding the organization is a voice to children across the four counties who are brought before the court. She said it brings urgency to a child’s needs both inside and outside of the courtroom. 

“CASA volunteers advocate for the safety, permanency and well-being of children through independent recommendations,” Wilson added. 

The role of a CASA volunteer is defined in Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) Chapter 620.00 and must comply with the National CASA Association and Kentucky CASA Association Standards for Programs. 

During the reception, longtime volunteer Wayne Dunn was recognized for 20 years of service. Volunteer Coordinator Deanna Tracy presented the award. 

After working three years on a case in Anderson County, which recently closed, Dunn said he plans to continue his services as he’s always done for many years to come. 

The reward for being a CASA volunteer is knowing and seeing children helped to be in the best, safest and loving home possible. Providing a voice for a child and being there for them as long as necessary to reach that safe place has its own reward only a volunteer can understand. We have to listen, observe, speak up and follow through,” he said.

CASA of the Bluegrass’ parting gifts for the holiday season were wooden globe ornaments created by Willow Forge Creations. Food was sponsored by Isaiah House Services in Danville, made by Come to the Table KY, and served by high school students, Joey Chen, Brittany King, Emily Warriner and Sophia Wilson. 

CASA volunteers do not require any specific educational certification. CASA of the Bluegrass humbly seeks compassion, objectivity and a commitment to children. CASA of the Bluegrass is a Heart of Kentucky and United Way of the Bluegrass partner.

Officials said CASA will always need volunteers. 

Although CASA and its court-appointed special advocates continue to serve children each year, the need for CASA volunteers continues to grow as more children enter the court system. 

CASA volunteer training consists of court observation, in-class/virtual sessions and coursework. Training will begin in January. 

For additional information, those interested can contact Remonica Garr at CASA of the Bluegrass by calling 859-936-3510 or emailing remonica@casaofthebluegrass.org.

