Franklin County's 3rd District elected Democrat Kelly Dycus to be its next magistrate on the fiscal court.

Dycus won against Republican Greg Grimes 1,773 votes (55%) to 1,471 (45%). 

Kelly Dycus

Kelly Dycus, a Democrat, is interviewed by Cable 10 Tuesday night after defeating Greg Grimes, a Republican, for the 3rd District magistrate seat. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

