“We are going to have these three days of early voting for every primary and every general [election],” Hancock said while being interviewed about election integrity on Frankfort Plant Board’s Channel 10. “We are going to make sure everyone gets to vote on their terms.”
For those wanting to vote early, there will be two locations available to the entire county from Thursday through Saturday. The old Frankfort Plant Board building, 317 W. Second St. and Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive will be open to voters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For those waiting to vote on Primary Day, there have been changes to voting locations throughout the county since the last election cycle.
The polling locations for each Magisterial District are as follows:
1st District — Collins Lane Elementary School, 1 Cougar Lane.
2nd District — Hearn Elementary, 300 Copperleaf Blvd.
3rd District — Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St.
4th District — Peaks Mill Elementary School, 100 Peaks Mill Road for every precinct EXCEPT for Switzer and Peaks Mill. Those two rural precincts will vote at the Switzer Ruritan Club, 3930 Switzer Road.
5th District — Western Hills High School, 100 Doctors Drive.
6th District — Westridge Elementary, 200 Oak Ridge Drive for every precinct except for Bald Knob and St. Johns. Those two will vote at Bald Knob Fire Station, 355 Flat Creek Road.
In addition to the district polling stations, the old Frankfort Plant Board building and Capital City Christian Church will be available to all voters in the county regardless of their registered district.
For more information on Franklin County's approach to the the primary, go to the county's election website.
