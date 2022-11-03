At precisely 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning Franklin County opened up its three early voting sites as the 2022 general election got underway.
The early voting polling places include the Yes Arts building (formerly Frankfort Plant Board), 317 W 2nd St., Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive and the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Height's Dr. and have been open for early voting Thursday through Saturday.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock told The State Journal on Thursday that early voting was off to a smooth start.
"We have had an absolutely amazing kick-off," Hancock stated. "We have had lines all day at all three locations, so we know we are getting the word out and we know its working. So we are expecting a successful outcome."
In addition to the early voting option, Franklin County voters will be able to utilize any polling station they want to on election day due to the ability to print out ballots on demand.
"I think that will help improve voter turnout as well," Hancock said of the technology. "Also with two check-in stations we are able to keep up with the demands."
Hancock noted that wait times that morning and afternoon were averaging around ten minutes at the downtown and church locations and around five minutes at the activity center.
Judging from response to his informational campaign of the last few months, the county clerk is predicting that Franklin County will see a 60% voter turnout for this election.
As far as why people are choosing to vote early, the common theme is convenience.
"This way I don't have to wait in a line and I can get in and get out," said Frankfort resident Bradley George when asked why he voted early.
George said that he made it through the downtown polling station in a total of five minutes.
For Jordon Smith-Willis, owner of I Am Barbershop on Bridge Street, he was voting early for more personal reasons.
"I finally decided to do my research early enough and pay attention enough to what is going on in the local elections to know who I want to vote for," Smith-Willis explained. "There was a long time where I was only paying attention to the president and that type of race, but I was not paying attention to the local level. The last few years I have paid so much attention to the locals that on the first day I know exactly who I am going in to vote for."
Day of voting begins on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All the polling stations in the county will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
