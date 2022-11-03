At precisely 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning Franklin County opened up its three early voting sites as the 2022 general election got underway. 

The early voting polling places include the Yes Arts building (formerly Frankfort Plant Board), 317 W 2nd St., Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive and the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Height's Dr. and have been open for early voting Thursday through Saturday. 

