Two out of three isn’t too shabby.

Federal funding has been secured for two of the three local projects — a proposed extension of city sewer to the Farmdale neighborhood and beyond and a Kentucky Capital Development Corp. project that would provide cybersecurity and IT training to low-income residents — earmarked by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr last spring.

Earmarks are a mechanism for members of Congress to request funding for specific projects during the budget process, circumventing traditional competitive fund allocation processes. Earmarks were banned a decade ago following years of criticism over corruption and wasteful spending, but were brought back in a limited capacity by leaders in both political parties in 2021.

On Monday, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced that the Farmdale Sanitation District will receive $3.5 million and KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw revealed that the organization will acquire $440,000 in funding, which will be used to strengthen its Workforce Development Strategic Initiative.

Farmdale

Farmdale Water District water tower

The county requested $11.2 million to extend sewer connections to make other tracts of land in the southwestern part of the county developable, as well as help fix issues with the Farmdale Sanitation District by creating a centralized transmission system that will result in sewage being conveyed to the City of Frankfort for treatment.

The project will eliminate six obsolete and failing package plants and provide a framework to include all remaining package plants and ineffective private septic systems in the future, as well as the ability to extend sewer services down the U.S. 127 South corridor, an area currently unserved, which is badly needed for industrial and residential development.

The $3.5 million that is earmarked for the project will come from the Environmental Protection Agency’s State and Tribal Assistance Grants (STAG).

Wells told The State Journal he is grateful for the funding and appreciative of Barr for his help in moving the project forward.

“Congressman Barr has been involved with Franklin County for many years toward the solution for a system to replace the package plants currently serving the Farmdale district, which have been a major concern for residents,” the judge-executive stated.

The $3.5 million appropriation will be matched with $1.5 million from the county.

“The $5 million project will fund a section of the interceptor design, which will redirect Farmdale’s flow to the City of Frankfort,” Wells added. “The total project is estimated to cost approximately $15 million.”

The city requested $1 million for its proposed redevelopment of Blanton’s Landing along the Kentucky River in order to create a public waterfront destination, support downtown economic development and promote river-related tourism. It was the lone local project that did not receive funding.

KCDC asked for $437,500 to develop a certification program for low-income residents, particularly minorities and women in the region.

“We are so grateful to Congressman Barr for his assistance in obtaining this funding that will help attract new companies and support the needs of our current businesses,” Bradshaw said, adding that the money will be used to focus on building a workforce to fill the existing high-demand, high-paying, high-scarcity jobs in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics and information technology needed by employers.

KCDC logo

According to Bradshaw, these training and development assistance opportunities are available to anyone who lives or works in Frankfort or Franklin County and provide access to training in various career sectors, as well as a chance to obtain an industry-recognized credential and explore hands-on training through work-based learning.

“As our local employers confront the greatest workplace transformation of our time, we must be prepared to help them embrace a new work model and secure the right talent,” Wells explained. “Providing these workforce development services, at no cost, shows employers and citizens our continued commitment to supporting the growth of a diverse, innovative and qualified talent pool to fill current jobs and jobs of the future.”

The Workforce Development Strategic Initiative also prioritizes specific populations, such as low-income individuals, minorities, women, disabled, seniors and retirees, refugees and immigrants, veterans, at-risk youth, those in the criminal justice system and the long-term unemployed.

Developed by working with existing employers and using labor market data to identify sectors with high growth potential where shortages exist, the workforce strategy takes advantage of asset mapping to help develop an inventory of available workforce development opportunities as well as partners who can assist jobseekers and employees in mitigating barriers to employment such as homelessness, hunger, access to driver’s licenses and IDs, inadequate literacy and numeracy levels, transportation and childcare.

“The City of Frankfort is grateful to Congressman Andy Barr and proud to partner with Kentucky Capital Development Corp. in a Cyber-Security Workforce Training program and registered apprenticeship with the U.S. Dept. of Labor. Our plan to train tomorrow’s technology workers by tapping into the talent of the citizens of Frankfort is a strong tool of 21st century economic development,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson added. 

“Frankfort is well poised to become the face of a new national movement helping relieve an acute shortage of technology workers in the U.S. economy.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription