Two out of three isn’t too shabby.
Federal funding has been secured for two of the three local projects — a proposed extension of city sewer to the Farmdale neighborhood and beyond and a Kentucky Capital Development Corp. project that would provide cybersecurity and IT training to low-income residents — earmarked by U.S. Rep. Andy Barr last spring.
Earmarks are a mechanism for members of Congress to request funding for specific projects during the budget process, circumventing traditional competitive fund allocation processes. Earmarks were banned a decade ago following years of criticism over corruption and wasteful spending, but were brought back in a limited capacity by leaders in both political parties in 2021.
On Monday, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells announced that the Farmdale Sanitation District will receive $3.5 million and KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw revealed that the organization will acquire $440,000 in funding, which will be used to strengthen its Workforce Development Strategic Initiative.
The county requested $11.2 million to extend sewer connections to make other tracts of land in the southwestern part of the county developable, as well as help fix issues with the Farmdale Sanitation District by creating a centralized transmission system that will result in sewage being conveyed to the City of Frankfort for treatment.
The project will eliminate six obsolete and failing package plants and provide a framework to include all remaining package plants and ineffective private septic systems in the future, as well as the ability to extend sewer services down the U.S. 127 South corridor, an area currently unserved, which is badly needed for industrial and residential development.
The $3.5 million that is earmarked for the project will come from the Environmental Protection Agency’s State and Tribal Assistance Grants (STAG).
Wells told The State Journal he is grateful for the funding and appreciative of Barr for his help in moving the project forward.
“Congressman Barr has been involved with Franklin County for many years toward the solution for a system to replace the package plants currently serving the Farmdale district, which have been a major concern for residents,” the judge-executive stated.
The $3.5 million appropriation will be matched with $1.5 million from the county.
“The $5 million project will fund a section of the interceptor design, which will redirect Farmdale’s flow to the City of Frankfort,” Wells added. “The total project is estimated to cost approximately $15 million.”
The city requested $1 million for its proposed redevelopment of Blanton’s Landing along the Kentucky River in order to create a public waterfront destination, support downtown economic development and promote river-related tourism. It was the lone local project that did not receive funding.
KCDC asked for $437,500 to develop a certification program for low-income residents, particularly minorities and women in the region.
“We are so grateful to Congressman Barr for his assistance in obtaining this funding that will help attract new companies and support the needs of our current businesses,” Bradshaw said, adding that the money will be used to focus on building a workforce to fill the existing high-demand, high-paying, high-scarcity jobs in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics and information technology needed by employers.
According to Bradshaw, these training and development assistance opportunities are available to anyone who lives or works in Frankfort or Franklin County and provide access to training in various career sectors, as well as a chance to obtain an industry-recognized credential and explore hands-on training through work-based learning.
“As our local employers confront the greatest workplace transformation of our time, we must be prepared to help them embrace a new work model and secure the right talent,” Wells explained. “Providing these workforce development services, at no cost, shows employers and citizens our continued commitment to supporting the growth of a diverse, innovative and qualified talent pool to fill current jobs and jobs of the future.”
The Workforce Development Strategic Initiative also prioritizes specific populations, such as low-income individuals, minorities, women, disabled, seniors and retirees, refugees and immigrants, veterans, at-risk youth, those in the criminal justice system and the long-term unemployed.
Developed by working with existing employers and using labor market data to identify sectors with high growth potential where shortages exist, the workforce strategy takes advantage of asset mapping to help develop an inventory of available workforce development opportunities as well as partners who can assist jobseekers and employees in mitigating barriers to employment such as homelessness, hunger, access to driver’s licenses and IDs, inadequate literacy and numeracy levels, transportation and childcare.
“The City of Frankfort is grateful to Congressman Andy Barr and proud to partner with Kentucky Capital Development Corp. in a Cyber-Security Workforce Training program and registered apprenticeship with the U.S. Dept. of Labor. Our plan to train tomorrow’s technology workers by tapping into the talent of the citizens of Frankfort is a strong tool of 21st century economic development,” Mayor Layne Wilkerson added.
“Frankfort is well poised to become the face of a new national movement helping relieve an acute shortage of technology workers in the U.S. economy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.