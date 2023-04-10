On April 22 — Earth Day — citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County have an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the planet and learn about what local businesses, organizations and schools are doing for the community and the environment. This will be the 53rd Earth Day since its inception in 1970.

Together Frankfort, along with its many partners, is planning an event at River View Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor those businesses, organizations and schools with certificates of appreciation for their efforts to help make Frankfort a cleaner, safer and healthier community. The efforts range from recycling, conserving energy and composting to using solar energy (Completely Kentucky) and restoring old buildings for community use (Yes Arts). Together Frankfort member and local artist, Karen Carey, has designed a beautiful certificate that will list what each participant is doing and can be displayed in their windows so everyone can see and appreciate the efforts being made.

050422 Earth Day

Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites' Alex Cunningham, right, talks with Kentucky River Queens' Mother Earth (Marta Roberts) at the 2022 Earth Day celebration. (Photo courtesy of Judy Goddard)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription