Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites' Alex Cunningham, right, talks with Kentucky River Queens' Mother Earth (Marta Roberts) at the 2022 Earth Day celebration. (Photo courtesy of Judy Goddard)
On April 22 — Earth Day — citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County have an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the planet and learn about what local businesses, organizations and schools are doing for the community and the environment. This will be the 53rd Earth Day since its inception in 1970.
Together Frankfort, along with its many partners, is planning an event at River View Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor those businesses, organizations and schools with certificates of appreciation for their efforts to help make Frankfort a cleaner, safer and healthier community. The efforts range from recycling, conserving energy and composting to using solar energy (Completely Kentucky) and restoring old buildings for community use (Yes Arts). Together Frankfort member and local artist, Karen Carey, has designed a beautiful certificate that will list what each participant is doing and can be displayed in their windows so everyone can see and appreciate the efforts being made.
In addition to awarding certificates of appreciation from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at least 25 tables will be set up along the sidewalk of River View Park with organizations and schools sharing information about what they do for the community and ways to become involved. Among those setting up tables are Collins Lane student, Blakely Belcher, who has taken on the task of initiating and leading the recycling team at her school; Second Street School and Franklin County High School for growing gardens; Elkhorn Middle School for sharing information about light pollution; and Dark Skies and Parks and Recreation will be giving away some Redbud trees.
Visitors to each table will be eligible for a drawing for a $50 gift certificate from Locals, a $25 gift certificate from Wild Birds Unlimited, and a $25 gift certificate from Completely Kentucky.
Mayor Lane Wilkerson and Judge-Executive Michael Mueller will be signing an Earth Day Proclamation at noon at the Ward Oates Amphitheater; music will be provided by Nate Orshan; and Andy McDonald will talk about solar energy. Local storyteller, Hannah Helm, will share a story about songbirds, Charles Pearl will discuss living simply and Kristin Nelson will share information about Wild Birds Unlimited. Middle school students from Second Street School are creating a "picture frame" that will be available for selfies and picture taking thanks to their art teacher Dana Parker.
With the farmers market opening on the same day and Yes Arts planning an anniversary celebration that afternoon, it would be a shame if you were so close to River View Park and didn’t check it out! A fun day for all.
In case of rain, the Earth Day celebration will be cancelled.
