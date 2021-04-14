To mark the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, Frankfort’s Earth Day Coalition, which is comprised of 10 local organizations, is planning events at four city parks.

From 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, guided tours are scheduled at Cove Spring (wetland area), Dolly Graham, Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill and River View Park.

Cove Spring.jpg

Cove Spring

Participants are asked to park in the wetlands parking lot on the west side of U.S. 127 North and meet at the wetland trail visitor shelter.

Bill Klier and Linda Waller will lead the tour through the park’s elevated wetland perimeter trail, which is a 1.4-mile loop. The park features a boardwalk, elevated at times, to an observation shelter. From here the dirt and grass path leads to a wetland then loops back into a woodland before the loop junctions near the boardwalk and returns to the parking area.

More than 257 plant species, 15 mammals, 66 birds, eight amphibians and six reptiles have been observed in the wetlands area.

Dolly Graham.jpg

Dolly Graham

At 225 River St., Dolly Graham Park, a six-acre area in South Frankfort along the banks of the Kentucky River, is currently undergoing a major renovation. Plans call for a new inclusive playground, splash pad, small dog park and other improvements.

Together Frankfort Chair Barbara Hadley Smith and South Frankfort Neighborhood Association President David Stumbo will lead the tour.

Opened in 1980, Dolly Graham Park also offers a 50-person capacity shelter with restrooms, a smaller shelter, playground, full-size basketball court and picnic area.

Also featured at the park are the Fantasy Forest and CommonWealth Gardens. Fantasy Forest, which was planted by community members in 2010, is one of only a handful of urban micro-forests in the state and contains more than 150 species including rare, medicinal plants and butterfly and nectar plants. Visitors can open the “Door to the Underworld” to discover insects.

CommonWealth Gardens offers gardening plots for free to community members with South Frankfort and downtown residents prioritized in an effort to increase consumption of locally grown food.

The Winnie Scott Labyrinth, which is painted like the famous Chartres Labyrinth in France, came to fruition in 2013 and is named for a teacher who established a hospital for African Americans near the park’s location in the early 20th century.

The guided tour will include an overview of the Dolly Graham Park renovation project, a walk through Fantasy Forest, a visit to CommonWealth Gardens and the option to participate in a contemplative walk on the Winnie Scott Labyrinth.

Fort Hill.jpg

Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill

Located at 400 Clifton Ave., Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill is more than 120 acres of forest located on a hill overlooking downtown Frankfort. The park preserves two Civil War earthwork forts and the site of an 1864 skirmish and the visitor center is an 1810 log house, home to both exhibits and living history programs.

Lynn Cruz, a member of Together Frankfort’s environment committee, and Together Frankfort Coordinator Judy Goddard will lead the Earth Day tour, which will focus on the geologic, natural and built features on the site.

Be sure to wear good walking shoes for this hike.

River View.jpg

River View Park

Named for the Kentucky River which it runs alongside of, those touring River View Park should meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater at 520 West Main.

Karen Armstrong-Cummings and Mary Lynn Collins, both Together Frankfort members, will lead the tour of the park, which includes memorial stone commemorates and trailside panels, from both sides of the river.

The park offers hiking trails as part of a city-wide system, a picnic shelter and boat dock. Canoes and kayaks can be rented during the summer months.

Ward Oates Amphitheater, located at the park’s south end, is the setting for musical and theatrical presentations.

River View’s most popular feature is the Farmers Market Pavilion near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Broadway where shoppers can find fresh, locally-grown vegetables, fruit, meat, flowers and produce.

COVID-19 restrictions require that groups consist of no more than nine people. To plan for limited group size, participants are asked to register online at www.togetherfrankfort.org/2021-earth-day-frankfort.html  For more information about Together Frankfort visit togetherfrankfort.org, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Together.Frankfort/

The local Earth Day Coalition includes the following groups: Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort; Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites; Frankfort Audubon Society; Frankfort Youth Climate Strike; Josephine Sculpture Park; Kentucky River Queens; Kentucky Resources Council; South Frankfort Neighborhood Assoc.; Together Frankfort; and WalkBike Frankfort.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription