To mark the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, Frankfort’s Earth Day Coalition, which is comprised of 10 local organizations, is planning events at four city parks.
From 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, guided tours are scheduled at Cove Spring (wetland area), Dolly Graham, Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill and River View Park.
Cove Spring
Participants are asked to park in the wetlands parking lot on the west side of U.S. 127 North and meet at the wetland trail visitor shelter.
Bill Klier and Linda Waller will lead the tour through the park’s elevated wetland perimeter trail, which is a 1.4-mile loop. The park features a boardwalk, elevated at times, to an observation shelter. From here the dirt and grass path leads to a wetland then loops back into a woodland before the loop junctions near the boardwalk and returns to the parking area.
More than 257 plant species, 15 mammals, 66 birds, eight amphibians and six reptiles have been observed in the wetlands area.
Dolly Graham
At 225 River St., Dolly Graham Park, a six-acre area in South Frankfort along the banks of the Kentucky River, is currently undergoing a major renovation. Plans call for a new inclusive playground, splash pad, small dog park and other improvements.
Together Frankfort Chair Barbara Hadley Smith and South Frankfort Neighborhood Association President David Stumbo will lead the tour.
Opened in 1980, Dolly Graham Park also offers a 50-person capacity shelter with restrooms, a smaller shelter, playground, full-size basketball court and picnic area.
Also featured at the park are the Fantasy Forest and CommonWealth Gardens. Fantasy Forest, which was planted by community members in 2010, is one of only a handful of urban micro-forests in the state and contains more than 150 species including rare, medicinal plants and butterfly and nectar plants. Visitors can open the “Door to the Underworld” to discover insects.
CommonWealth Gardens offers gardening plots for free to community members with South Frankfort and downtown residents prioritized in an effort to increase consumption of locally grown food.
The Winnie Scott Labyrinth, which is painted like the famous Chartres Labyrinth in France, came to fruition in 2013 and is named for a teacher who established a hospital for African Americans near the park’s location in the early 20th century.
The guided tour will include an overview of the Dolly Graham Park renovation project, a walk through Fantasy Forest, a visit to CommonWealth Gardens and the option to participate in a contemplative walk on the Winnie Scott Labyrinth.
Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill
Located at 400 Clifton Ave., Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill is more than 120 acres of forest located on a hill overlooking downtown Frankfort. The park preserves two Civil War earthwork forts and the site of an 1864 skirmish and the visitor center is an 1810 log house, home to both exhibits and living history programs.
Lynn Cruz, a member of Together Frankfort’s environment committee, and Together Frankfort Coordinator Judy Goddard will lead the Earth Day tour, which will focus on the geologic, natural and built features on the site.
Be sure to wear good walking shoes for this hike.
River View Park
Named for the Kentucky River which it runs alongside of, those touring River View Park should meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater at 520 West Main.
Karen Armstrong-Cummings and Mary Lynn Collins, both Together Frankfort members, will lead the tour of the park, which includes memorial stone commemorates and trailside panels, from both sides of the river.
The park offers hiking trails as part of a city-wide system, a picnic shelter and boat dock. Canoes and kayaks can be rented during the summer months.
Ward Oates Amphitheater, located at the park’s south end, is the setting for musical and theatrical presentations.
River View’s most popular feature is the Farmers Market Pavilion near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Broadway where shoppers can find fresh, locally-grown vegetables, fruit, meat, flowers and produce.
COVID-19 restrictions require that groups consist of no more than nine people. To plan for limited group size, participants are asked to register online at www.togetherfrankfort.org/2021-earth-day-frankfort.html For more information about Together Frankfort visit togetherfrankfort.org, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Together.Frankfort/
The local Earth Day Coalition includes the following groups: Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort; Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites; Frankfort Audubon Society; Frankfort Youth Climate Strike; Josephine Sculpture Park; Kentucky River Queens; Kentucky Resources Council; South Frankfort Neighborhood Assoc.; Together Frankfort; and WalkBike Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.