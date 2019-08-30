Those heading downtown from the east side of town will need to take an alternate route this weekend as East Main Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the Capital Avenue Bridge will be closed to through traffic.
From 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, contract crews will be installing a connecting line across the roadway from the new sanitary sewer main to the Arlington Heights neighborhood, according to Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager.
Local access will be provided to and from the east via Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, he added.