Columbia Gas has completed its work on the East Main Street gas main project.

Chuck Knowles, TIGER grant project manager, made the announcement Tuesday.

The Frankfort Plant Board will begin establishing traffic control devices for the water main project starting Wednesday. Changes to local access from East Main Street hill to East Broadway will be made.

