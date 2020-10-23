After work delays pushed the project back, milling, resurfacing and marking the ever-bumpy East Main Street hill is slated to begin early next month.
“Upon final project inspection by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the City of Frankfort representatives, there were two items identified that need to be addressed by the contractor,” said TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, adding that Louisville Paving Co. Inc., the contractor, expects those items to be completed by the end of the week.
Once the paving is finished the street will be marked into three lanes — one in each direction, with a center turn lane and bike lanes on either side.
KYTC officials have also decided to modify the lane configuration on East and West Main from East Broadway to Ann Street as part of the TIGER grant project, according to Knowles.
“The current plan is that when KYTC does the marking on East Main Street hill the existing marking between East Broadway and Ann Street will be removed and temporary markings conforming to the final lane configuration will be installed,” he added.
With the addition of Ann Street in the project, the Frankfort Plant Board has agreed to replace a 100-year-old water main between the original TIGER Grant project limits and Ann Street. The waterline work is expected to start the first week in November and will likely be completed by the end of the year. Resurfacing the street will begin soon afterward.
Columbia Gas has confirmed that gas main work on Second Street will get underway early next month as well, Knowles said.
“They will install a new gas main and service connections between Taylor Avenue and Bridge Street beginning at the Taylor Avenue end,” he said.
Advertisements for construction bids went public on Oct. 9. They are scheduled to be opened on Friday, Oct. 30.
“The current ‘substantial’ completion date, which means the roadway will be open to traffic, is August 2022,” Knowles said. “Streetscaping work will continue into the fall until December 2022.”
The city received the $8 million TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) Grant from the federal government in 2019 to support a $12 million revitalization of the Second Street corridor.
