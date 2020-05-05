East Main Street (copy)

The East Main Street hill from East Broadway to Glenns Creek Road will be closed to through traffic on Saturday, May 16.

The closure is slated from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Columbia Gas will be installing connecting lines across the roadway from the new gas main to adjacent properties, according to Chuck Knowles, TIGER grant project manager.

Local access will be provided and message boards displaying the closure will be installed later this week.

