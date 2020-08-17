Road work

The Frankfort Plant Board has completed work on a waterline on East and West Main streets near Capital Avenue.

All temporary traffic controls between East Broadway and Ann Street have been removed and FPB will likely remove the temporary traffic control device between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Broadway on Tuesday, meaning all lanes of traffic will be open on East Main Street for several days, according to Chuck Knowles, TIGER Grant project manager.

The city awarded a contract to replace 13 curb boxes on East Main Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Capital Avenue to Louisville Paving Co. Inc. When work begins, the two outside lanes of East Main will be closed and traffic will use the two middle lanes.

After the city issues a notice to proceed, the contractor has 60 calendar days to complete the curb box replacements.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet anticipates milling and resurfacing on East Main Street to begin after the curb boxes have been replaced, Knowles added.

Thank you for your continuing patience as this curb box replacement project is the last of four major utility/roadway projects that have impacted this portion of East Main Street,he said.

