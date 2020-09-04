One lane of I-64 to close Thursday night

The City has announced a traffic pattern change for East Main Street hill.

Starting Tuesday, Louisville Paving Co. will close the two eastbound (uphill) lanes and open the two westbound (downhill) lanes in order to replace curb boxes.

According to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, this is the last of the four major utility and roadway projects that will impact this portion of East Main Street.

