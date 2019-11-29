East Main Street will be closed to traffic for a weekend next month for construction work.
The heavily traveled thoroughfare will be closed from Capital Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Local access will be provided.
The closure was among the items in an email from TIGER grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles to project stakeholders this week. The TIGER grant is a $12 million dollar project, or an $8 million federal grant with a $4 million local match, that aims to revitalize the Second Street corridor in South Frankfort.
Knowles said the grant committee was notified by the East Main Street sanitary sewer contractor about the closure, and the contractor plans to install connecting lines across the roadway from the new sanitary sewer main to adjacent properties. Roadside message boards about this closure will be in place by Monday, Dec. 2.
Knowles also wrote about redesign of the Second Street and Conway Street intersection to become right-in and right-out. This means that some drivers will find alternate routes.
“It has been suggested that the City consider changing West Third Street between Shelby Street and Conway Street to two-way traffic to help reduce adverse travel. The City has studied this possible change and will soon seek public input by way of an online survey. This survey will be posted to the City’s new franklyspeakingky.com website and we will let you know when this survey is available,” Knowles wrote.
In other TIGER grant notices, about 70% of the Frankfort Sewer Department’s sanitary sewer line project on East Main Street is finished and is scheduled to be completed in early 2020. After that, Columbia Gas will perform its work on East Main and the city will look for a contract to replace 13 curb box inlets on the hill. Finally, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will resurface this portion of East Main Street. Frankfort Plant Board’s waterline project on East Main is finished.
The City of Frankfort approved an amendment to a grant agreement between itself and KYTC at the city commission meeting this week. The amendment, which is officially Amendment No. 1, and a previously executed amendment to the grant agreement between the U.S. Department of Transportation and KYTC provides a mechanism for TIGER grant money for the final design, right-of-way and utility relocation phases to flow from USDOT to KYTC to the city.
Strand Associates is continuing work on property surveying and title search activities to prepare for right-of-way appraisal and acquisition actions. The right-of-way process must adhere to strict federal guidelines and requirements for property appraisal and acquisition, Knowles wrote in his email.