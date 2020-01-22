A portion of East Main Street will close over the weekend due to sewer line connections.
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management posted the notice on Wednesday. East Main Street will be closed to through traffic from Capital Avenue to Martin Luther King Boulevard from 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
From Arlington Avenue to Graham Avenue, there will be a full road closure and local access will be provided. The reason for the closure is to allow the contractor to install lines across the roadway to connect the new sanitary sewer main to adjacent properties, as per the TIGER Grant project.
Message boards regarding the closure are in place for this week.