A traffic pattern change is planned on East Main Street starting Friday.
Contract crews continue to install a new sanitary sewer main on the portion of East Main from the Capital Avenue Bridge to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as part of the TIGER grant project.
The traffic pattern will involve closing the two middle lanes and using the two outer lanes — one in each direction — for motorists.
According to TIGER grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, the new traffic pattern will be in place for a few months.