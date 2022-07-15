Transportation Cabinet logo.png

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced scheduled lane closures on a section of KY 676 (East-West Connector) for next week in Frankfort.

Traffic will be shifted onto the shoulders of KY 676 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) overpass bridge. The closure is to accommodate the equipment needed for KYTC bridge engineers to perform the required biennial inspection of the bridge.

Signs in the area will notify drivers. The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Traffic information for the District 5 counties, which include Franklin, is available at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.

