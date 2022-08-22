082222 Sinkhole

Street department crews work to repair a sinkhole on Broadway Street near the Lewis Street intersection. Eastbound Broadway, Lewis and St. Clair streets are closed. (Photo submitted)

Three downtown streets will be closed today as Frankfort street department crews work to repair a sinkhole.

Ready Frankfort announced Monday morning that traffic is detoured on eastbound Broadway, St. Clair Mall and Lewis streets.

