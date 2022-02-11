Motorists who travel the East-West Connector are advised of a closure to through traffic from Glenns Creek Road to Versailles Road.

Road closed

The eastbound lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. A temporary electronic message board will advertise the closure in advance.

A portion of the roadway will be closed so that crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet can work on the truss for the signs to U.S. 421/U.S. 60.

Local traffic will have to access Sower Boulevard and Galbraith Road.

Drivers should detour onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to East Main Street.

