Easter Egg Hunt
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Kiwanis Club of Frankfort, Expree Credit Union and Franklin County Fiscal Court are sponsoring Easter at Lakeview Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and are encouraged to bring their baskets, as more than 15,000 eggs are being prepared for the egg hunt, which will feature four age categories — 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; and 7-9.

The Easter bunny will be on hand for photo opportunities. There will also be face painting, free hot dogs and door prizes. Frankfort Police officers and FCSO deputies will meet and interact with children in a fun, relaxed environment.

