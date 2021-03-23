Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.