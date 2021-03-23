Easter at Lakeview

More than 15,000 eggs will be handed out during Easter at Lakeview Park, a free drive-thru event planned from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 3 at the park.

Easter eggs will be prepared in small gift bags that will be handed directly into the vehicle maintaining the appropriate social distancing guidelines. No one will be allowed to exit their vehicles.

Participants will enter Lakeview Park from Steadmantown Lane, be assisted in the formation of two driving lanes and exit onto U.S. 460 near the Carter House and Franklin County High School.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping around and waving to event goers. The event will compliment Buffalo Trace’s Easter at the Trace: Driving Down the Bunny Trail event, which will take place on Sunday.

Easter at Lakeview is sponsored by the Franklin County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Expree Credit Union, Kiwanis Club of Frankfort and Franklin County Health Department.

There is no rain date.

