The Franklin County Fiscal Court and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeview Park has been moved to Sunday due to the possibility of inclement weather.
This free event starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Hancock Pavilion. Parents can register their children ages 9 and under by the following age categories: 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; and 7-9.
This will ensure that smaller groups in each age category can hunt, enabling every child to share in the joy of finding eggs.
The Stewart Home School will also have a reserved area to hunt eggs. All participants should bring something to collect eggs in during the hunt.
Frankfort Kiwanis and Kentucky State University's Circle K International will be on hand to help county officials and staff with registration and hiding Easter Eggs.
In addition to the egg hunt, there will be plenty of other fun activities for the whole family including a youth obstacle course put on by the Paul Sawyier Public Library. The staff will also offer registration for the Imagination Library which provides free books for children from infancy through the age of 5.
The Franklin County High School Dance Team and the Franklin County Health Department will be running face-painting stations and giving away prizes.
For those interested in learning about sustainable living, the county's Division of Solid Waste will have a worm composting station.
Additionally the FCSO and the Franklin County Fire Department will have their vehicles and equipment on display so that kids can get a closer look at what first responders use on the job.
Only leashed service animals, wearing service animal vests, will be permitted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.