The Franklin County Fiscal Court and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeview Park has been moved to Sunday due to the possibility of inclement weather.

This free event starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Hancock Pavilion. Parents can register their children ages 9 and under by the following age categories: 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; and 7-9.

041622_EasterCelebrations_hb_web-2.jpg

Angel Franciski, 10, collects eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt at Lakeview Park in this 2022 State Journal file photo.

