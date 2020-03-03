Easter Eggstavaganza
Hundreds of people attended the 2019 Frankfort Easter Eggstravaganza at Harrod Field at Capitol View Park. A child is helped along during the egg race in this State Journal file photo.

The Easter Eggstravaganza is planned from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Capitol View Park.

There will be an egg roll, egg hunt and free hot dogs. The event is sponsored by Capital Day School, Frankfort Plant Board, Frankfort Youth Football League and Passport Radio 103.7 and 102.1 and the first 300 kids will receive a free goody bag compliments of Capital Plaza Hotel.

In addition to the sponsors, vendors — including Dr. Clark D. Cash, Simon House, The Sunshine Center, wewannaplay.org and the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive — will be set up with free activities for the family.

The Kentucky Poultry Federation has donated 800 eggs for the event and Franklin County Girls Scout Troop 7175 will prepare them.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

