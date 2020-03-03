The Easter Eggstravaganza is planned from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Capitol View Park.
There will be an egg roll, egg hunt and free hot dogs. The event is sponsored by Capital Day School, Frankfort Plant Board, Frankfort Youth Football League and Passport Radio 103.7 and 102.1 and the first 300 kids will receive a free goody bag compliments of Capital Plaza Hotel.
In addition to the sponsors, vendors — including Dr. Clark D. Cash, Simon House, The Sunshine Center, wewannaplay.org and the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive — will be set up with free activities for the family.
The Kentucky Poultry Federation has donated 800 eggs for the event and Franklin County Girls Scout Troop 7175 will prepare them.
For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.